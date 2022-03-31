Suspects detained after hours long standoff

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Three people are expected to face charges after an hours long standoff with law enforcement.

It started at 6:30 a.m. Thursday when Grand Junction Police got a report of a burglary at a home on the 1600 block of N. 16th Street.

The person who called police reported that a suspect had forcefully entered the home and had a handgun.

The people in the home were able to get out safely.

According to police, three subjects, including a female subject, barricaded themselves inside the home.

Law enforcement tried to contact the suspects without a response. The SWAT team with the Grand Junction Police Department and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office all responded.

Neighbors in the area were sent a notification to shelter in place.

After a search warrant was obtained for the home, police say tactical tools were used to get the suspects to comply.

Ultimately, three people left the home and were detained. Two of them were taken to the hospital for possible drug overdoses.

Officers believe that fentanyl may be inside the house. Two deputies were taken to the hospital because of possible exposure to the drug. They have since been released.

Law enforcement officers are taking precautions as they secure the home to avoid any exposure.

Police say charges are expected for the three suspects.

This is a developing story and we will update as we get new information.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.