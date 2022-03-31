Flu season mildest in years in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health says the county has seen the mildest flu season in five years, despite what many states nationwide are seeing.

Many states are reporting a rise in flu cases and hospitalizations, but in Mesa County, it appears not to be the case.

The health department attributes part of that to good behaviors when it comes to preventing diseases from being spread—things such as regular hand washing, staying home when you are ill.

But the health department said it’s too early to let your guard down as we’re still in the middle of flu season.

The department encourages everyone to keep practicing good clean behaviors and to get vaccinated against the flu.

To view the Mesa County Public Health’s data breakdown of flu in the county, visit health.mesacounty.us.

