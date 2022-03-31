Colorado Canyons Family Health rebrands to Family Health West

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Canyons Family Health is changing its brand back to Family Health West.

The brand will include all clinics and programs offered in western Colorado. The organization cites a more cohesive representation and its ties to the history of Family Health West in western Colorado.

“And so as we were looking at that, we realized we were already well known as Family Health West, and to include that into the names of all of our service lines will make it one cohesive brand,” said President and CEO Korrey Klein.

The hospital formally known as Colorado Canyons will now be known as the Family Health West Hospital. The clinics will be Family Health West Family Medicine, Family Health West Pediatric Rehab, and Family Health West General Surgery.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.