Athletes of the Week: CMU Cycling

The Mavericks are #1 in the country heading into nationals
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa Cycling already has 11 individual championships this year, heading to nationals as the #1 ranked college team in the country.

Mesa won the national title last time out, back in the shortened 2019-20 season. Last year, there was no season, and now the Mavericks are right back at the top.

CMU is in a prime position to win a second straight team championship. Second-place Marian University (Indiana) is 33 points behind Colorado Mesa in second place. That’s a huge gap in the standings, with only one month until nationals begin in Georiga.

”We’re the first-ranked team in the nation, and now we’re gearing up for nationals to see where we stack up there,” says Patric Rostel, CMU Cycling’s head coach. “Not only as a team, but individually we’ve won a total of 11 individual national titles during the season so far, and that’s a lot! It shows our athletes are some of the best in the country.”

Coach Rostel actually rode for Colorado Mesa in his college days, winning multiple national championships back when it was called Mesa State. Now he’s leading the Mavericks in yet another season as the best team in the country.

CMU cycling has won four national championships as a team since they started competing in 1998. They also have 44 individual titles in that time.

Nationals start May 6th in Augusta, Georgia.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

