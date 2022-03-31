Advertisement

2 students seriously injured in Florida school bus crash with semi-truck

Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.(FHP)
By Raghad Hamad and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:22 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) – Five students in Florida were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a semi-truck crashed into a school bus, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Two of those students were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

WCTV reports both vehicles were driving in the same direction on U.S. 19 in Levy County, Florida around 3:45 p.m. The school bus was in front of the truck.

Troopers said the bus was stopped to drop off a student when the truck slammed into the back of it.

The driver and 10 students were on board the bus at the time of the crash, according to troopers.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMOV reports the siblings were with a parent who was getting a haircut at the home when the...
Woman arrested after 12-year-old killed by brother who found gun, police say
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page stands with a large amount of drugs, guns, and cash that was...
Police seize ‘enough fentanyl to kill 19,000 people’ in massive drug bust
Fees to help maintain recreation area
BLM to begin new fees for Rabbit Valley
Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Powderhorn Mountain Resort has most successful season on record
Redlands Roundabout Project seeking donations

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee...
Key inflation gauge sets 40-year high as gas and food soar
Extensive damage is seen in Springdale, Ark., after a possible tornado moved through the area...
LIVE: Severe storms pummel South killing at least 2 in Florida
President Joe Biden on Thursday is announcing new measures aimed at making the federal...
Biden to mark Transgender Day of Visibility with new actions
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Heavy fighting rages near Kyiv as Russia appears to regroup
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial denies role in conspiracy