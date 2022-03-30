Advertisement

Redlands Roundabout Project seeking donations

(KKCO)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Arts and Culture Commission and the Grand Valley Parks and Recreation Foundation are seeking additional donations to fund a public art display that will be installed in the Redlands Parkway roundabout.

According to the press release, in 2020, a public meeting was held at Redlands Middle School, where it was decided the theme of the art piece would be “Bighorn Sheep.”

The design will include a ram in the center alongside a mother and baby ram and sparring rams if funds are successfully raised.

The city is funding $100,000 of the approved design and seeking $36,755 in donations for additional elements to the installation.

Donations can be made at the Grand Valley Parks and Recreation Foundation.

For the full press release, visit gjcity.org.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verle Mangum
Case dismissed for man previously convicted of double murder
Community Hospital
Hospitalizations down in Mesa County
Ciara's Cantina fight
Fight at Ciara’s Cantina early Sunday morning
Colorado Governor Jared Polis
Gov. Polis response to U.S. decision to welcome 100,000 refugees from Ukraine
Fatal accident on Highway 50
Fatal accident on Highway 50 Saturday afternoon

Latest News

Delta County
Delta County to hold community meeting tonight
The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards
Grand Rivers Humane Society pet of the week, Petee.
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Petee’
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Smokey'
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Smokey’