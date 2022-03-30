Redlands Roundabout Project seeking donations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Arts and Culture Commission and the Grand Valley Parks and Recreation Foundation are seeking additional donations to fund a public art display that will be installed in the Redlands Parkway roundabout.

According to the press release, in 2020, a public meeting was held at Redlands Middle School, where it was decided the theme of the art piece would be “Bighorn Sheep.”

The design will include a ram in the center alongside a mother and baby ram and sparring rams if funds are successfully raised.

The city is funding $100,000 of the approved design and seeking $36,755 in donations for additional elements to the installation.

Donations can be made at the Grand Valley Parks and Recreation Foundation.

For the full press release, visit gjcity.org.

