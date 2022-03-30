New ‘Wildfire Learning Network’ open to the community

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As Colorado moves into warmer temperatures, Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition is launching a new ‘Wildfire Learning Network’ program open to the community.

The purpose is to proactively educate the community about preventing wildfires. This program will allow residents to learn from and engage with local experts. Including the National Weather Service, Grand Valley Power, the Bureau of Land Management, the Grand Junction Fire Department and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Some of the topics will include tips to keep a home and family safe for wildfire season, and knowing your risk level based on where you live, your surroundings and the features around you.

“Wildfire is something our agencies are working on through the coalition with fuels reduction and education,” said community outreach specialist with the Grand Junction Fire Department Ellis Thompson-Ellis. “But there’s a lot that can happen on private property.”

The sessions will consist of a variety of monthly virtual meetings that are free and available to the public. The first session will be held on Tuesday, April 19.

For a link to the form, visit https://www.tworiverswildfirecoalition.org/learningnetwork to receive an invitation to the events.

For more information, call 970-697-7052.

