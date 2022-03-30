Advertisement

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Petee’

By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:06 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Meet the Grand Rivers Humane Society pet of the week, Petee!

Petee is a four-month-old Australian Cattle dog who loves to play. He is a friendly puppy who gets along with children and other dogs. He is in need of a good chew toy as he is teething right now.

If you are interested in adopting Petee contact 970-644-0575

