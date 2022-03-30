Delta County to hold community meeting tonight

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta County will be hosting a meeting on Wednesday, March 30, at 6 p.m. in the Heritage Hall located at the Delta County Fairgrounds to discuss the Fairgrounds Master Plan.

According to the press release, the Fairgrounds Master Plan hasn’t been updated since 2010.

In 2021, District 3 Commissioner Wendell hosted three meetings in Hotchkiss, Delta and Cedaredge to identify the top priorities and receive feedback from the community for an updated fairgrounds plan.

Delta County, over the past two months, has been updating the plan.

The draft Fairgrounds Master Plan will be available for the public to review online on March 31.

