Advertisement

6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says

Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row from left) Shayne Anderson, Summer Lawrence, and Felicity Walker.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:15 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – Several people are facing charges in connection to kidnapping and torturing a woman they met online, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the woman who was being held against her will had been “severely tortured” during her captivity.

She is being treated for her injuries.

“We received a call about a suspicious person, discovered this troubling case and quickly made arrests,” Hillhouse said in a press release obtained by KLTV.

Six people were arrested late Tuesday and charged with aggravated kidnapping:

  • Amanda Andrews
  • Breonna Johnson
  • Charles Bryant
  • Shayne Anderson
  • Summer Lawrence
  • Felicity Walker

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verle Mangum
Case dismissed for man previously convicted of double murder
Community Hospital
Hospitalizations down in Mesa County
Ciara's Cantina fight
Fight at Ciara’s Cantina early Sunday morning
Colorado Governor Jared Polis
Gov. Polis response to U.S. decision to welcome 100,000 refugees from Ukraine
Fatal accident on Highway 50
Fatal accident on Highway 50 Saturday afternoon

Latest News

The cost of buying and building homes in the U.S. is going up.
Home, construction costs soaring
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2020 file photo a man wearing a mask passes the New York Stock Exchange...
Even as inflation bites, corporate profits remain flush
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Prosecutors rest their case in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial
The regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, following a Russian attack, on...
Russia shells areas in Ukraine where it vowed to scale back