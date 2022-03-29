Search and Rescue Crews urging hikers to keep dogs safe on the trails

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue team is urging everyone to make pet safety a priority when taking their dogs out on the trails.

As the weather gets nicer, Search and Rescue crews say more people are out with their dogs and often folks get into trouble with their dogs.

“We have situations with Search and Rescue, especially where we have dogs that will fall off cliffs because they’re not cliff aware,” said Jeanine Camp, who’s part of the Search and Rescue ground team. “They might be chasing a squirrel. Up at the observatory a lot, we have the situation where every year, we will either have to rescue a dog or recover dog that has fallen off the cliff. And that’s not fun at all.”

Camp said the trails seem like a safe enough place for pets, but there are lots of different things that can be unsafe for dogs, such as rattlesnakes, cacti, even trails that get too hot for dogs to walk on.

“Even out at BLM land down in Rabbit Valley where it’s a great place to hike and walk around, we have all those crevasse. And on occasion a dog will fall down in those crevasse or they get cliffed out, or the owner will try go and save them. And we have to save everybody. So not only do we want to make sure that the dogs are safe, we want to make sure that the people that are out there with their dogs are safe.”

Camp says dog owners should do what they can to make sure their dog is obedient and obeys commands. Also take the dog to trails that allow dogs. She says some trails aren’t dog friendly and therefore people shouldn’t bring their dog.

People are also encouraged to think about what equipment their dog would need, whether that’s a leash, shoes for rocky terrain and other harnesses. Owners should also bring water for their dogs. And if your dog does get into a sticky situation, be prepared to carry your dog back out. But if your dog gets into trouble, don’t do anything that would put yourself in danger.

“This country is far more dangerous than you realize for your dogs. Its so easy for them to get in trouble without you realizing it. We look at this beautiful country and we love walking on the trails and we don’t really see the dangers that are out there. But there are a lot of snakes out there a lot of cactus you just don’t even know when you’re going to run into a trouble. There’s animals out there that could be hurt animals. It just looks so fantastic for us as humans but for dogs it has a really different environment.”

Search and Rescue Crews say they want people to get out on the trails with their dogs, but they want everyone to do so safely and keep the safety of their dog in mind.

