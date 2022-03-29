Hospitalizations down in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Covid-19 cases are drastically declining in Mesa County. Which is why Mesa County Public Health is scaling back its coronavirus response efforts.

There are only three people currently in the hospital due to Covid-19. To compare, two months ago in late January that number was reported at 60. Also, as of Monday there have been only ten new positive cases reported since the last count. Whereas, in late January that number was 221. This is a dramatic change in the right direction for Mesa County.

Due to this decrease in cases and illness, the health department has begun to scale down their Covid-19 response. Such as its community testing site closing this past weekend.

“For the past few weeks we’ve been seeing not only a reduction in the number of cases, but the number of people who are being admitted to the hospital as well,” said Amanda Mayle of Mesa County Public Health.

Mayle went on to say hospitalization numbers typically lag behind case numbers by a little bit. So we’re just starting to see that number drop as well.

“That’s been one of our main goals for the entire response is to make sure we protect hospital capacity, that we have enough beds if they’re needed and that we reduce the level of severity of illness,” said Mayle.

Community Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Tobin says the hospitals are still busy, but not with Covid.

“I think some of the business within the hospital is the backlog of patients that were postponed whether because they were elective, or unfortunately some patients delayed care because they weren’t comfortable coming in when the Covid numbers were high,” said Dr. Tobin.

This goes for both severe illness other than Covid-19. As well as elective surgeries people put off due to some fear of being in the hospital when numbers were high.

“Unfortunately we’re seeing some of the repercussions of delayed care,” said Dr. Tobin. “So some people with non-Covid illnesses are further along in their illness than they would’ve been two to three years ago because the care was more timely.”

Dr. Tobin also said from a staffing standpoint things are much better. He says at the peak of high Covid cases they had anywhere from 100-150 people out on quarantine because of exposure elsewhere. Now those numbers are drastically down. He says the ICU has some open beds, the emergency department has room and they are operating at 70-80% capacity right now.

“It is a bit of a relief for staff because it’s getting closer to business as usual,” said Dr. Tobin.

Dr. Tobin also said luckily Community Hospital didn’t get the flu surge they were expecting. He said they’ve only had one or two patients admitted for influenza.

Even though illness levels are decreasing, Covid-19 is still around. With spring weather and seasonal allergies, people may experience some symptom confusion. So the health department encourages those people to still stop by to pick up home test kits or to go to the Covidcheck Colorado drive through testing sites.

The health department encourages the public to call or visit their website with questions or for more information. To pick up a test kit from the health department, it is located at 510 29 ½ Road in Grand Junction.

To find a ‘COVIDCHECK Colorado’ drive through PCR testing site, visit https://covidcheckcolorado.org

For vaccination information at Mesa County Public Health, visit https://health.mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine/

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.