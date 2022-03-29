Case dismissed for man previously convicted of double murder

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -A judge has dismissed the case against a man who was previously convicted of a double murder dating back to 1996 has been dismissed.

Verle Mangum was convicted in 2003 for the murders of Janet Davis and her 11-year-old daughter Jennifer. His original conviction was overturned in 2019, on the grounds of ineffective assistance of council, meaning his defense attorneys didn’t do a good enough job on his defense.

District Attorney, Dan Rubinstein said his office tried to appeal that decision, but in August 2021, the appeals court affirmed the decision to overturn the conviction. Mangum’s case would therefore go to retrial.

On March 7, 2022 Magnum was expected to appear in court with the chance to once again enter a guilty plea. But the defense filed a motion and that didn’t happen. Rubinstein said that’s when his office was expecting a speedy trial to begin. But since Magnum didn’t enter a plea, that speedy trial wasn’t allowed to begin. The judge in the case, has since dismissed the case.

Rubinstein says his office has filed an appeal against the dismissal. But the news of the dismissal doesn’t come easy for Janet Davis’ family.

“What I’m being told, is this falls on the judge,” said Heather Evans, Davis’ daughter. “There were several motions filed with Judge Boyd to bring him before the court, charge him with his new charges and let him enter a plea. “But apparently Judge Boyd sat on this for so long that he had to dismiss this case.”

Dan Rubinstein said once Magnum had the chance to re enter a plea, the court would have six months to begin a new trial. But he never pleaded.

In the meantime though, Evans says she’s in disbelief that there’s a possibility that Mangum could walk free.

“I thought it was a joke almost,” said Evans. “I mean how can you set a hearing date for this Thursday the 31st at 8:00 am, but the judge just decides to turn around and do whatever he wants to do and dismiss the case.”

Evans says she wishes she and her brother would’ve been notified sooner that the case was being dismissed.

“We should’ve been given some type of noticed before the perpetrator is released and he’s being released right now. That’s not okay,” said Evans. “This is just a tragedy. Only ten years per person that he killed is not enough. The court should be ashamed of themselves.”

Although the judge did dismiss the case, Mangum is still behind bars due to the D.A’s appeal. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says he will remain behind bars at least until the court of appeals has made its decision.

