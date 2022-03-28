Advertisement

Local brewery holds Art Market

Art Market
Art Market((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:49 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monumental Beer Works hosted an Art Market on Sunday to provide a space for Grand Junction creatives.

There were about 20 artists, which included different art mediums like ceramics, painting, printmaking, etc.

Devan Knapp, a local artist, said the art community is growing in the Grand Valley, and she wants to be a part of that.

“It’s not just even me,” said Knapp. “There are so many people in the area that want to help creatives grow. It’s so positive and lovely and some of the most amazing people, and I think people are attracted to that.”

The art market is held every third Sunday each month at the brewery.

