Advertisement

House fire in Orchard Mesa Saturday evening

Our crew on scene said the back porch was engulfed in flames and spread into the kitchen area.
Orchard Mesa House Fire
Orchard Mesa House Fire(David Jones)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 7 p.m. Saturday evening the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a house fire in Orchard Mesa located on West Park View Drive.

Our crew on scene said the back porch was engulfed in flames and spread into the kitchen area. Several dogs were inside but were all rescued. No injuries have been reported. The Grand Junction Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction man arrested for sex crimes on a child.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for sex crimes on a child
Officer involved shooting ends with suspect shot dead
Police officer involved in St. Mary’s shooting investigation will not face charges
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Suspects that stole merchandise from Walmart
Crime of the week: Suspects steal merchandise from Walmart
Bitcoin ATM scams
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office warning of new scam involving cryptocurrency

Latest News

Fatal accident on Highway 50
Fatal accident on Highway 50 Saturday afternoon
Shooting in Clifton
Reported shooting in Clifton Saturday evening
Maverick Classic 2022
CMU Maverick cycling event returns
Cesar Chavez Celebration
Grand Junction celebrates Cesar Chavez