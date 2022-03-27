Advertisement

House fire in Fruita Saturday morning

Saturday morning around 6 a.m. the Lower Valley Fire Department responded to a house fire in Fruita on Mission Court.
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:32 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Early Saturday morning around 6 a.m. the Lower Valley Fire Department responded to a house fire in Fruita.

It started in an attached garage of a home on Mission Court. There were four adults and a dog inside and they made it out with no injuries. The Lower Valley Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. Officials say there is both smoke and fire damage to the house. Red Cross is assisting the family.

