Fight at Ciara’s Cantina early Sunday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Early Sunday morning there was a fight reported in Downtown Grand Junction.

The fight broke out at Ciara’s Cantina on Main and 7th St. around 1:30 a.m.

The fight sent three people to the hospital by ambulance and multiple people were charged. The incident is under investigation by the Grand Junction Police Department.

