Fatal accident on Highway 50 Saturday afternoon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado State Patrol responded to a fatal accident this afternoon around 2 p.m. on State Highway 50.

It involved a pickup truck with a trailer and small Toyota SUV. One man was pronounced dead on scene and an infant suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officials say the SUV ran into the back of the pickup truck.

This occurred by Mile Marker 48 between Whitewater and Delta. Our crew on scene say the westbound lanes were shut down immediately following the accident and lasted for over three hours. Viewers say all lanes of traffic heading from Delta to Grand Junction were backed up for hours and law enforcement was turning people around to go back to Delta.

