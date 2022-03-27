Advertisement

2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis

By KMOV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 12:52 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A Missouri family is mourning two children after what police say could have been a murder-suicide at a birthday party.

A 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday party around 2 a.m. Friday. According to police, both kids were shot by the same gun, with the boy shot first.

They have been identified as 12-year-old Paris Harvey and 14-year-old Kuaron Harvey, KMOV reports.

Police are investigating what happened. They identified the 12-year-old as a suspect in what they believe could have been a murder-suicide.

However, the family says the incident was an accident. The girl’s mother says her daughter was playing with the weapon while making an Instagram Live video, and it went off, shooting her cousin.

She also says her daughter dropped the gun, and when she picked it up, it fired and killed her.

Police are looking into who owns the gun and if anyone can be charged.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Highway 50
Fatal accident on Highway 50 Saturday afternoon
Shooting in Clifton
Reported shooting in Clifton Saturday evening
House fire in Fruita
House fire in Fruita Saturday morning
The Denver Broncos pay tribute to Demaryius Thomas on Sunday, Dec 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
Stolen items belonging to Demaryius Thomas were sold online shortly after his death
Grand Junction man arrested for sex crimes on a child.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for sex crimes on a child

Latest News

Fatal accident on Highway 50
Fatal accident on Highway 50 Saturday afternoon
Two teenage girls, ages 14 and 16, were arrested after an Amber Alert was issued for...
2 teens arrested in kidnapping of 3-month-old boy, police say
Two teenage girls have been arrested and charges are being reviewed in connection with an Amber...
Mom wants teen kidnapping suspects to get maximum punishment
Shooting in Clifton
Reported shooting in Clifton Saturday evening