Mesa County Public Health closing testing site

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The COVID-19 testing site at the Mesa County Fairgrounds is closing on March 26th.

Officials say the reason for the closure is the demand is down, and the health department has seen a significant reduction in COVID cases.

”A reason the demand is down is because there are more convenient ways to test now that don’t involve waiting in a line,” said Allison Howe with Mesa County Public Health. “And the most exciting reason for us at Mesa County Public Health is that we’ve seen a significant reduction in COVID cases.”

However, testing will still be available for free.

Residents have three options: picking up free at-home rapid test kits at the community services building, requesting them via state and federal ship-to-home programs, and for those who still want a drive-through PCR test visit a COVID Check Colorado site.

