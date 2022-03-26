Advertisement

Mesa County Public Health closing testing site

COVID-19 testing site closing
COVID-19 testing site closing((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:31 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The COVID-19 testing site at the Mesa County Fairgrounds is closing on March 26th.

Officials say the reason for the closure is the demand is down, and the health department has seen a significant reduction in COVID cases.

”A reason the demand is down is because there are more convenient ways to test now that don’t involve waiting in a line,” said Allison Howe with Mesa County Public Health. “And the most exciting reason for us at Mesa County Public Health is that we’ve seen a significant reduction in COVID cases.”

However, testing will still be available for free.

Residents have three options: picking up free at-home rapid test kits at the community services building, requesting them via state and federal ship-to-home programs, and for those who still want a drive-through PCR test visit a COVID Check Colorado site.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broncos stadium fire
Fire at Mile High Stadium in Denver
Suspects that stole merchandise from Walmart
Crime of the week: Suspects steal merchandise from Walmart
Grand Junction man arrested for sex crimes on a child.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for sex crimes on a child
Officer involved shooting ends with suspect shot dead
Police officer involved in St. Mary’s shooting investigation will not face charges
Lewis Baker
Two Grand Junction men awarded by the Red Cross for saving another man’s life

Latest News

ShareFest 2022
ShareFest 2022 Weekend
Mesa County Sheriff's Office Warning of Scammers using Bitcoin ATM
Mesa County Sheriff's Office Warning of Scammers using Bitcoin ATM
Issues on the Ballot Regarding Redlands Fire District
Issues on the Ballot Regarding Redlands Fire District
Issues would change tax rate and dissolve sub district
Two issues added to the ballot for voters within the Redlands Fire District