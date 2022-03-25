Two issues added to the ballot for voters within the Redlands Fire District

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Grand Junction Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors and the Redlands sub district is placing two ballot measures before voters, which would increase the fire district mill levy as well as dissolve the Redlands sub district.

The first measure, regarding the mill levy would change the amount of tax each taxpayer living in the district would pay annually. Right now, depending on where you live within the district, that determines how much tax you pay towards fire protection in your area. The board of directors hopes the ballot measure, if it’s adopted with equal out how much people will pay.

“We have excellent fire service now. The board feels that there’s no longer any need to have the Redlands pay an extra tax or mill levy for the same service that the rest of the citizens are receiving,” said Lynn Ensley, President of the Grand Junction Rural Fire Protection District. “So that would be one of the ballot issues. the other one would be to equalize the mill levy across the board so that everyone pays the same rate.”

Should the measure be adopted, residents would pay $3.64 per month.

“Currently the Redlands sub district pays a much higher rate,” said Ensley. “In fact they, pay the highest rate in the whole county and we would like to be able reduce that and to equalize that and bring the district up a slightly so that everybody pays the same rate across the board.”

“We realize it’s an increase that our residents and property owners in orchard mesa and northwest unincorporated area of grand junction, a little bit of Fruitvale will want to weigh carefully,” said Dave Parmley, Vice President of the board of directors for the Grand Junction Rural Fire Protection District.

The second ballot issue, should it pass, would dissolve the Redlands sub district. As it stands, the board says the sub district is obsolete and is not fulfilling any specific purpose as it was when it was originally formed in 2005.

“Now, because of the entire system is evolved to the point we receive services and response out of any of the stations within the full spectrum of Grand Junction Fire,” said Parmley.

Should the second measure be adopted and the sub district dissolved, the board says no change in fire service would happen.

“Fire station five where we’re standing currently would still have the same service,” said Ensley. “There’ll be no change in service whatsoever. The district and sub district are just pass-through entities. We collect the taxes from the tax payers that live in our area and pass it through directly to the Grand Junction Fire Department so that they can buy equipment have staffing, make sure that they come to you when you have a fire or when you need ambulance service they’re there as quickly as possible.”

“The dissolution of the sub district will not affect either the operation of this station or any other response level that we currently have,” said Parmley. “In fact we’re hoping that out of this, it can enhance some services, such as having a full time staffed ambulance at the Redlands station.”

The board says dissolving the more-or-less obsolete sub district, would free up funds that could be put to good use elsewhere.

“And it’s clear that one we have a level of government that today doesn’t need to be in place and that we can better put some of the overhead resources towards contractual services with the actual response and so forth of what we do,” said Parmley. “We’re essentially passing through the property tax funds that we collect and meeting the contractual obligations with the city.”

But before any changes can happen, the board wanted the community to vote and have the final say. Ballots are expected to be sent out by mail to those living in the district. The board says they’re mail in ballots only. Should someone not be able to mail there ballot in, they will be able to take the ballot to a drop box at the main Grand Junction Fire Administration offices on 625 Ute Ave. on May 3, 2022, the day of the election.

The board says should one of the ballot issues be adopted, but not the other, then neither of them will be adopted. Should they both be adopted by voters, they will start taking effect January, 2023.

