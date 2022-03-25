Mesa County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for sex crimes on a child

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler Sims, 29, of Grand Junction for sex crimes on a child on Thursday afternoon at his residence.

According to MCSO, the charges are related to alleged incidents that occurred between April 1 and July 25, 2021, which involved one juvenile.

The sheriff’s office states Sims refused to turn himself in when deputies arrived at his home.

MCSO sent out a community notification, placing the neighborhood under a shelter in place as a precaution.

The Grand Junction Police Department and SWAT team were on scene as well.

Eventually, he surrendered and was taken into custody.

Sims is facing the following charges:

Sexual Assault on a Child F4

Three counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor F4

Three counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Schedule II to a Minor DF1

Three counts of Child Abuse M2

