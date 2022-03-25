Local veteran receives car donation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Thursday, Caliber Collision and Geico teamed up to gift Kunisha Fernandez, a local army veteran, and her family a newly refurbished car.

The U.S. Army veteran and her four children have been using public transportation to go grocery shopping and doctor’s appointments. While her husband rides a bicycle to work every day.

A local nonprofit called Volunteers of America knew about the Fernandez’s situation and decided to nominate them.

“There’s a variety of different volunteer organizations across the nation that work with individuals on a daily basis that are aware of the program, so they fill out the paperwork and submit everything online with the story about the individual,” said Caliber Collison, Vice President Jaime Angel. “Then Caliber Collisions go through and tries to pick the applicant that best fits the vehicle that we have.”

Geico donated the vehicle, and then technicians from Caliber Collision volunteered their time to repair the vehicle. They participate in a national program called “Recycled Rides,” which works to repair and donate vehicles to people in need of reliable transportation.

