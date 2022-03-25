Advertisement

Local veteran receives car donation

Caliber Collision and Geico teamed up to gift Kunisha Fernandez, a local army veteran, and her...
Caliber Collision and Geico teamed up to gift Kunisha Fernandez, a local army veteran, and her family a newly refurbished car.((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:24 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Thursday, Caliber Collision and Geico teamed up to gift Kunisha Fernandez, a local army veteran, and her family a newly refurbished car.

The U.S. Army veteran and her four children have been using public transportation to go grocery shopping and doctor’s appointments. While her husband rides a bicycle to work every day.

A local nonprofit called Volunteers of America knew about the Fernandez’s situation and decided to nominate them.

“There’s a variety of different volunteer organizations across the nation that work with individuals on a daily basis that are aware of the program, so they fill out the paperwork and submit everything online with the story about the individual,” said Caliber Collison, Vice President Jaime Angel. “Then Caliber Collisions go through and tries to pick the applicant that best fits the vehicle that we have.”

Geico donated the vehicle, and then technicians from Caliber Collision volunteered their time to repair the vehicle. They participate in a national program called “Recycled Rides,” which works to repair and donate vehicles to people in need of reliable transportation.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Tomato in Fruita
Former owners of ‘Hot Tomato’ making ‘Ghost Town’ documentary
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Meet Winston, a rare bongo born at the Denver Zoo.
LOOK: Denver Zoo welcomes rare bongo calf
Broncos stadium fire
Fire at Mile High Stadium in Denver
Lewis Baker
Two Grand Junction men awarded by the Red Cross for saving another man’s life

Latest News

Police warn about leaving valuables in your car
Car break-ins expected to increase as weather gets nicer
Home prices continue to rise in Mesa County
Home prices continue to rise in Mesa County
Two-day summit at Colorado Mesa University
Club 20 hosts Western Watershed Summit in Grand Junction
Broncos stadium fire
Fire at Mile High Stadium in Denver