CPW encourages hunters to apply early to draw big-game license
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:18 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges hunters to apply early to draw a big-game license.
CPW states when hunters apply prior to the deadline, technical difficulties can be avoided, like system slowdowns or inability to put in an application.
The deadline is April 5 at 8 p.m.
For more information, visit cpw.state.co.us.
