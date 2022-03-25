CPW encourages hunters to apply early to draw big-game license

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges hunters to apply early to draw a big-game license.

CPW states when hunters apply prior to the deadline, technical difficulties can be avoided, like system slowdowns or inability to put in an application.

The deadline is April 5 at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit cpw.state.co.us.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.