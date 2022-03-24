Pop-up libray in Clifton

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Libraries is opening pop-up libraries around the Grand Valley.

The idea is to bring library services closer to people who might not otherwise have the opportunity to visit any of the branches in Mesa County.

On Wednesday, a pop-up library made an appearance at Rock Mountian Elemntray Park in Clifton.

“The reason we’re here at Rocky Mountain Elementary Park in Clifton is we are planning to build a new library in a field just next to the school,” said Bob Kretschman, communications manager of Mesa County Libraries. “We are working with the county now, and we are hoping to break ground on that in June.”

There will be more pop-up libraries around Mesa County throughout the spring and summer.

