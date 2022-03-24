Montrose mayor urges residents to participate in water conservation challenge

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Several mayors nationwide will participate in the 2022 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, including the City of Montrose Mayor Doug Glaspell.

The challenge will be held throughout April, organized by a non-profit community service campaign, the Wyland Foundation.

The challenge’s goal is to see which leaders can inspire and motivate their residents to help conserve the planet by using water efficiently, reducing pollution and saving energy.

“Every person, business, school, and household can make a difference when it comes to conserving water, an essential natural resource for all living things, and the City of Montrose is dedicated to implementing water conservation efforts and inspiring residents to join us in becoming better environmental stewards,” Glaspell said.

Montrose has participated in the challenge since 2012.

Mayor Glaspell urges the residents of Montrose to partake in the challenge to “raise awareness, curb excessive water use, and reduce the amount of hazardous waste entering watersheds and landfills.”

More than $50,000 in prizes will be awarded to residents across the nation who choose to patriciate in the challenge.

The online pledge is available at mywaterpledge.com.

