Home prices continue to rise in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The overall median home price in Mesa County continues to grow in 2022 compared to where it was this same time last year.

Bray Real Estate Agency released its February 2022 ‘Bray Report.’ According to the agency, the median home price is up 25 percent when compared to last year, sitting at $369,500.

Bray says listings have also risen by four percent, but overall sales are down 13 percent from last year.

According to Bray, the demand for houses is extremely high, which in turn makes it seem like there just isn’t enough inventory.

“When people say we have no inventory, technically, it’s not true because we do have the inventory,” said Derek Irick, broker associate. “They’re just flying off the shelf.”

Irick says the time that homes spend on the market contributes to the struggle to find homes, “Because the amount of time the house spends on the active market is so short, it seems that we never have enough homes on the market.”

Overall sales were split pretty evenly from locals selling home and people moving into the valley.

Irick says about 50 percent of home sales and purchases are from locals moving elsewhere in the valley.

Irick also says new construction hasn’t been able to keep up with the demand either.

According to him, many home builders aren’t able to give an upfront cost due to the fact that pricing on materials keeps changing. Many builders are having to wait to give pricing until much of the work is already complete.

Whether you are buying or selling a home, Irick recommends contacting a real estate agent to start with. He says often it helps to have the agent, as they bring an outsider’s perspective and can help you get a good sense of direction moving forward.

