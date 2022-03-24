Gov. Polis response to U.S. decision to welcome 100,000 refugees from Ukraine

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Gov. Jared Polis releases a statement applauding the Biden administration’s decision to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees as the Russian invasion continues.

The press release states the governor, last month, wrote a letter to Secretary Antony J. Blinken of the United States Department of State to express Colorado’s willingness to welcome refugees.

“Refugees enhance our way of life and help our economy thrive. Providing refuge to the people of Ukraine fleeing Putin’s aggression is the Colorado way and I applaud President Biden for taking this action. In Colorado, we have taken bold steps to diplomatic ties with Russia, condemned Putin, divested from Russian interests, provided body armor to Ukrainians defending their democracy, worked to ensure Ukrainian-born Coloradans who are concerned with the safety of their loved ones have access to information on immigration resources and are acting as a partner to the federal government in this effort to welcome Ukrainians,” said Governor Polis. “Colorado looks forward to continuing to send strong support and necessary refuge to Ukrainians seeking to live freely, independently, and without fear in our great state and nation.”

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.