Fire at Mile High Stadium in Denver
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to KUSA, a fire was reported at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Thursday afternoon.
The fire burned parts of the suite and third leveling seating.
Denver Fire Department states the sprinklers attempted to stop the fire, but firefighters were needed to complete extinguishment.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
No injuries have been reported.
Empower Field at Mile High tweeted:
The story is developing. We will update once more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.