Advertisement

Fire at Mile High Stadium in Denver

Broncos stadium fire
Broncos stadium fire(Denver Fire Department)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to KUSA, a fire was reported at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Thursday afternoon.

The fire burned parts of the suite and third leveling seating.

Denver Fire Department states the sprinklers attempted to stop the fire, but firefighters were needed to complete extinguishment.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

No injuries have been reported.

Empower Field at Mile High tweeted:

The story is developing. We will update once more information becomes available.

Broncos stadium fire
Broncos stadium fire(Denver Fire Department)
Broncos stadium fire
Broncos stadium fire(Denver Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Tomato in Fruita
Former owners of ‘Hot Tomato’ making ‘Ghost Town’ documentary
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Meet Winston, a rare bongo born at the Denver Zoo.
LOOK: Denver Zoo welcomes rare bongo calf
Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
Police: 5 shot, including 3 kids, at Arizona outlet mall
Lewis Baker
Two Grand Junction men awarded by the Red Cross for saving another man’s life

Latest News

Montrose mayor urges residents to participate in water conservation challenge
Suspects that stole merchandise from Walmart
Crime of the week: Suspects steal merchandise from Walmart
Colorado Governor Jared Polis
Gov. Polis response to U.S. decision to welcome 100,000 refugees from Ukraine
Mesa County Libraries Pop-Up Library
Pop-up library in Clifton