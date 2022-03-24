Advertisement

Club 20 hosts Western Watershed Summit in Grand Junction

Two-day summit at Colorado Mesa University
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Club 20 is hosting the two-day summit at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.

Forestry leaders from across several western states came together for day one of the Western Watershed Summit.

Organizers say the idea is to bring together forestry leaders from across the western United States, not just Colorado, as a means to communicate and collaborate when it comes to different watershed projects that each individual region has done.

The hope is to find solutions to challenges that come through watersheds and individual forest projects.

“Club 20 has really set our priorities for the next 12 to 18 months to focus on our forests, public lands, and water,” said Club 20 Executive Director Christian Reece. “And coming together to bring those topics to a head is this Western Watershed Summit that we’re putting on today and tomorrow, and it’s really intended to frame the issue to talk about the challenges and opportunities within our watersheds, to break down barriers from individual forest projects to more regional landscapes scale projects that will truly have a benefit and an impact in the long run on the quality and quantity of our water in the future.”

Reece says there is often a problem with communication between regions as to what has been done to protect watersheds.

She says often forestry leaders are working on their individual watershed projects, but the collaboration on a larger scale is missing.

“So, our hope is we can break those silos down, build that collaboration from a regional perspective and really find the tools and the funding necessary to advance watershed restoration work,” explained Reece.

The final day of the summit is on Friday.

There will be presentations from Sen. Michael Bennet, who will join via Zoom to talk about what federal opportunities are available for watershed projects.

Rep. Lauren Boebert is expected to attend the summit to discuss her forest health bill.

