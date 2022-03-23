Advertisement

Microsoft confirms hack by cyber criminal organization

Microsoft said it recently was breached by a cyber criminal group.
Microsoft said it recently was breached by a cyber criminal group.(Source: Microsoft/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:33 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft officials said they were hacked by Lapsus$, a cyber criminal group.

According to a blog post on Tuesday, the tech giant says Lapsus$ broke through an account which allowed it to have “limited access” to some Microsoft systems.

However, Microsoft said no customer data was compromised.

The announcement from Microsoft comes after Lapsus$ took credit for getting to Okta, a popular digital identity management firm.

Lapsus$ also boasted about breaking into chip giant Nvidia earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BB pistol found in Matteson’s car after officer involved shooting.
Police officers cleared in shooting investigation
Tina Peters in Denver
Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters opposing Colorado Election Security Act
Fire Station #3
Grand Junction’s newest fire station is nearing completion
Riverfront trail in Clifton
Great Outdoors Colorado awards grant for Clifton Community Commons plan
Hot Tomato in Fruita
Former owners of ‘Hot Tomato’ making ‘Ghost Town’ documentary

Latest News

FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, shows Ty Garbin. Garbin testified...
Witness: Whitmer kidnapping aimed at stopping Biden win
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White...
US plan aims to end racial, ethnic bias in home appraisals
U.S. Border Patrol agents with the Del Rio Sector rescued an abandoned 4-year-old girl.
Border Patrol agents rescue 4-year-old girl abandoned on riverbank
The White House announces a plan focused on bringing equality to home appraisals.
Harris: Home appraisals often 'not fair and objective'