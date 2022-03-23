Advertisement

City of Montrose plans to purchase the former Wells Fargo Bank building

History Colorado selects the City of Montrose to receive $25,000 grant.
History Colorado selects the City of Montrose to receive $25,000 grant.
By Cristian Sida
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:24 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Montrose plans to purchase the former Wells Fargo Bank building, located at 400 E. Main Street, to house City Hall offices.

According to the press release, the decision to buy the building stems from the desire to have better access to service representatives “in divisions such as planning, building, finance, utility billing, city clerk and city manager.”

The cost of the building is $1.5 million, which will include a parking lot located on S. Second St.

Public Works Manager Jim Scheid states the building will need minor renovations.

For more information, visit cityofmontrose.org.

