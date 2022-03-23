Advertisement

Border Patrol agents rescue 4-year-old girl abandoned on riverbank

U.S. Border Patrol agents with the Del Rio Sector rescued an abandoned 4-year-old girl.
U.S. Border Patrol agents with the Del Rio Sector rescued an abandoned 4-year-old girl.(U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:49 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) - U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a 4-year-old girl who was left alone on a riverbank after a smuggler carried her across the border and abandoned her.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector said there were “no parents to be found,” but the child is now safe.

Between March 18 and 21, Del Rio Sector agents encountered four large groups of migrants – each with more than 100 people – after they entered the U.S. illegally. Border Patrol said a total of 485 migrants were found between the four groups.

Officials did not provide further details about the 4-year-old.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BB pistol found in Matteson’s car after officer involved shooting.
Police officers cleared in shooting investigation
Tina Peters in Denver
Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters opposing Colorado Election Security Act
Fire Station #3
Grand Junction’s newest fire station is nearing completion
Riverfront trail in Clifton
Great Outdoors Colorado awards grant for Clifton Community Commons plan
Hot Tomato in Fruita
Former owners of ‘Hot Tomato’ making ‘Ghost Town’ documentary

Latest News

FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, shows Ty Garbin. Garbin testified...
Witness: Whitmer kidnapping aimed at stopping Biden win
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White...
US plan aims to end racial, ethnic bias in home appraisals
The White House announces a plan focused on bringing equality to home appraisals.
Harris: Home appraisals often 'not fair and objective'
Microsoft said it recently was breached by a cyber criminal group.
Microsoft confirms hack by cyber criminal organization