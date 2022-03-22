Advertisement

Shootout, head-on crash in Milwaukee neighborhood caught on camera

Officials in Milwaukee are investigating an incident involving a violent crash and fired weapons. (Source: WDJT/Ring doorbell camera/Jeaninne Bauer via CNN)
By WDJT staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) – The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is considering criminal charges after violence erupted in a residential neighborhood.

People shot at each other from speeding cars just before the vehicles crashed into each other Sunday evening.

Jeaninne Bauer’s Ring doorbell camera recorded the shootout and crash.

“All of a sudden you hear this massive boom. It literally sounded like a bomb exploded,” Bauer said. “I’m still shaking from it.”

Zoomed-in video from Bauer’s doorbell camera shows a person hanging out the passenger window of a car, shooting at the other car as they speed toward each other, then the impact.

One person immediately ran away, others climbed out of the cars, and one person was seen crawling away in the street.

Bauer’s husband wanted to help, but Bauer had heard the gunshots.

“He was going to go out and help him and I’m like, ‘No, they have guns!’” she said.

Milwaukee police recovered two guns at the scene.

Bauer said emergency responders had to use the jaws of life to cut one person out of one of the cars.

An 18-year-old boy was taken to the hospital.

Seven people ranging in age from 15 to 20 were taken into custody.

Bauer said she understands violence can’t be solved immediately but added that city leadership must do something.

Mayoral candidate Bob Donovan said the community needs to better connect with young people.

“We have to admit that our juvenile justice system is failing,” Donovan said. “It’s failing us as a community. It’s failing our young people. We do desperately need to intervene in their lives at a much younger age.”

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s office released a statement Monday calling for state legislators to pass new laws addressing gun violence.

Copyright 2022 WDJT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Peters in Denver
Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters opposing Colorado Election Security Act
Fire Station #3
Grand Junction’s newest fire station is nearing completion
Christopher Delacerda spent five days in the hospital after he was shot while driving on a...
Freeway shooting victim recalls ‘waiting to die’ after bullet tore through jaw
MCSO needs help identifying two suspects.
Sheriff’s office needs help identifying two suspects involved in burglary and thefts
Vanwinkle Ranch
‘MeatOut Day’ or ‘Meat In Day’?

Latest News

FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki has COVID, won’t travel to Europe
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden to announce new Russia sanctions while in Brussels
Meet Winston, a rare bongo born at the Denver Zoo.
LOOK: Denver Zoo welcomes rare bongo calf
As Ukraine goes on the offense, the US warns of cyberattacks may be Russia's next move....
Mariupol in 'ashes' as US warns of cyberattacks