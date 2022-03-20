Mesa County Libraries hosts ‘Spring Seed Exchange’ event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The official first day of spring is March 20, and the Mesa County Libraries hosted a seed exchange to kick off the new season’s arrival.

“Spring Seed Exchange” was hosted at four different locations throughout the Grand Valley, where the community got together and shared seeds, discussed gardening tips, and enjoyed the weather.

Mesa County Libraries Communications Manager Bob Kretschman said one of the purposes of the event is to build community.

“This event builds community among the gardeners and the surrounding neighborhood here,” said Kretschman. “It is just a really good place for people to gather and just talk about something they have in common, which in this case is gardening.”

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.