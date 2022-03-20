AAUW presents “Women Who Make History” award

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Grand Valley woman was presented an award to recognize the significant difference she’s made in the community at the “Women Who Make History” luncheon hosted by the American Association of University Women.

Sue Conry was this year’s recipient. She has over 35 years of nonprofit leadership. Her work includes leading the local Girl Scout council and currently working for Hilltop Community Resources.

“Being able to help others in the community... it’s such a rewarding feeling,” said Conry. “It’s really what feeds my soul is to be able to give back and know that I am making a difference in other peoples’ lives.”

Conry, throughout the years, has dedicated her life to providing a helping hand to members of the community.

She says her passion to get involved with community work developed when she was just a Girl Scout, “One of the values of girl scouting was to volunteer and give back to your community, and I just never stopped doing that.”

On Saturday, AAUW wanted to shed light on just that. Her devotion to her community said Virginia Brown with the organization.

“She, through her gentle guidance,” stated Brown. She encouraged not only girls but women to try new things, learn financial literacy, diversity, pluralism, inclusiveness, and set the base for teaching nondiscrimination. She’s modeled gender equity to thousand of girls not only in Western Colorado but the entire state of Colorado.”

Conry says she’s not sure she can pinpoint just one outstanding achievement, but... “What I can say is that it truly is a culmination of making an impact on people’s lives through the many things that I have done. Whether that be helping young women climb a mountain or helping a family have access to diapers and formula for their kids in the beginning of the pandemic. So, it’s the little things that make the difference.”

And for the young women at home, Conry has a few words, “I think the message I would give to young women is that really strive to do your best to know that you can do whatever you want to do and that there are opportunities to use other women as mentors to be able to really achieve your what your goals are.

Conry says she was very humbled to receive such an award. She plans to get more involved in other community outreach activities.

