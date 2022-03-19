Advertisement

Telluride man dies in avalanche

Telluride Man Dies in Avalanche
Telluride Man Dies in Avalanche(San Miguel County Sheriff)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:25 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to a San Miguel County Sheriff’s Facebook post, on Thursday, a 29-year-old died in an avalanche in the Poverty Gulch area south of Trout Lake.

SMCH states the Telluride Helitrax, a local heli-ski outfitter, was flying in the Trout Lake area when the crew noticed what appeared to be evidence of a fresh avalanche and a single set of tracks going into the slide area but none coming out.

The sheriff’s office was contacted, and a search and rescue mission was launched while the helicopter started an aerial beacon search.

Helitrax detected a signal, and the crew landed the heli-ski outfitter and located the victim buried in the debris.

Search and rescue members helped in recovering the body.

The man was identified as Devin Overton of Telluride.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Stoppers of Mesa County
Crime of the week: Help identify suspect wanted for indecent exposure
Fruita chapel for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Teenager found guilty in fire that destroyed church
Minor damage to roadway
Large boulders fall onto I-70 in DeBeque Canyon
11-year-old Jennifer Davis
Murder victims’ family speaks out against retrial
Vehicle on fire
GJFD responds to vehicle on fire in gas station parking lot

Latest News

Johanne Varner, associate professor of biology
Colorado Mesa University professor is honored in Washington D.C.
Grand Junction Police Department
GJPD reports AT&T customers facing issues placing non-emergency calls
MCSO needs help identifying two suspects.
Sheriff’s office needs help identifying two suspects involved in burglary and thefts
Montrose County awarded $7 million toward courthouse renovation