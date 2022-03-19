Advertisement

Mountain bike trails may not be ready for bikers just yet

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:42 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The weather is warming up, and for many people, that means it’s time to hit the mountain biking trails, but before hopping on the bike, there are a lot of popular biking trails that may not be quite ready for riding.

Due to the wet, clay-like soil, the mountain bike trails can be very fragile this time of year. Not only can the sticky mud gum up your bike, but it can also damage the trail itself.

One of the best things bikers can do before heading out to a trail is informing themselves of the trail conditions.

“So, out here, the trail has bentonite in the soil, so it sticks to the tires and becomes peanut butter,” said Carter Crawford, a mechanic at Over The Edge. “And your 30-pound bike will become 50 pounds, and it ruins the trails... significantly. So, with that being said, if it starts sticking to your tires, then turn around”.

For more information on trail conditions reports all across the region, here otesports.com.

