D51 announces masks will no longer be required on school buses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The superintendent for Mesa County Valley School District 51, Diana Sirko, announced on Friday in her weekly newsletter that students will no longer have to wear a mask on the school bus.

She says in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they will transition away from requiring masks on buses, to highly encouraging mask use.

The change will take effect after spring break, on March 28th.

