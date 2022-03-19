Colorado Mesa University professor is honored in Washington D.C.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Associate Professor of biology at Colorado Mesa University, Joanne Varner is among 120 women nationwide and one of seven from Colorado to be honored in Washington D.C. at the Smithsonian Institute for her career in a STEM field.

Varner is an ecologist and teacher at the university. She’s done much of her work studying a small rabbit-like animal called a pika.

“My research focuses on trying to understand what kinds of factors allow individuals to survive and reproduce in their environment,” said Varner. “With the idea of being able to develop more effective conservation and management plans for the species.”

She says she trained as a biomedical engineer, but she changed fields as she wanted to work more in an area that would allow her to combine her work with her love of being outdoors.

“What really got me interested in the first place was the fact that I could go camping and hiking and watch cute animals run around in the mountains. Which is kind of what I would do for fun anyway.”

In late 2019, Varner was selected as an ambassador for “If then”, which was started by a group called Lyda Hill Philanthropies, as a way to spark interest in STEM fields for young women.

“Sort of the capstone of this initiative to try and increase the visibility of female stem role models and professionals, is this statue exhibit at the Smithsonian,” said Varner. “Which is not something I would have ever pictured for myself.”

She and 119 other women across the nation, all of whom have made strides in various STEM fields have each had a bright orange statue made in their honor.

“It was kind of surreal and it still even feels a little bit funny to say it out-loud, that I’m a statue at the Smithsonian Natural History Museum in Washington D.C.”

Varner and her parents were able to be in Washington for unveiling and the experience is still very surreal for her.

“When I first saw it, actually it was a reception, for the unveiling event in the evening and so they were all lit up orange. The way mine was positioned, you could look at it and there was Washington Monument was lit up white, like right behind it and I just thought this is just, this is so surreal. I just can’t believe this is happening.”

Initially she said she was apprehensive of the bright orange color, but now she says it’s a great color to catch the eye and bring more people in to actually see the exhibit.

Varner says she hopes more young women will break through stereotypes and choose careers in STEM fields.

“I really enjoy working with our students here at CMU. There are a lot of students here who, I think there’s a great opportunity to help them understand what is science and how is it relevant to your life and to break some stereotypes.”

She says the message the collection of statues sends is a powerful tool.

“I think that the real power of this exhibit is in the collective and seeing all of those statues together,” said Varner. “I think that it’s a really powerful and inspiring message to young women and young people. Just more broadly about the range of possibilities that are available to them. And it makes me feel like we’re sort of on the cusp of a culture change in that respect. Today’s middle school girls may not always draw the same stereotype when they think of what does a scientist looks like and that just makes me really feel proud and honored to have been able to be a part of that and to make that path be a little bit easier for the women who come behind me.”

The statues at one point were all gathered together in a display and with Women’s History Month, they were each moved to different areas of the Smithsonian. Varner’s now resides at the Museum of Natural History, right next to the kangaroos.

