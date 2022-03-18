Advertisement

Sheriff’s office needs help identifying two suspects involved in burglary and thefts

MCSO needs help identifying two suspects.
MCSO needs help identifying two suspects.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:04 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help identifying two suspects who are believed to have been involved in a burglary and thefts in the Glade Park area.

MCSO says the individuals broke into a cabin located near JS Rd. and S. 18 Rd. between Feb. 11 and 13.

The suspects were driving a white 2016-2020 Chevy Silverado truck.

If you have any information about the individuals or crime, submit a tip or call 970-242-6707.

