Sheriff’s office needs help identifying two suspects involved in burglary and thefts
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:04 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help identifying two suspects who are believed to have been involved in a burglary and thefts in the Glade Park area.
MCSO says the individuals broke into a cabin located near JS Rd. and S. 18 Rd. between Feb. 11 and 13.
The suspects were driving a white 2016-2020 Chevy Silverado truck.
If you have any information about the individuals or crime, submit a tip or call 970-242-6707.
