Advertisement

Road work to resume at First St. and Grand Avenue

First St. and Grand Avenue
First St. and Grand Avenue((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation has resumed road work at First St. and Grand Avenue in Grand Junction.

CDOT says they are restarting their I-70B improvement project at that intersection.

Since December, the area has been fully open, but there is still finishing work to do.

Crews will be working on curbs, sidewalks and final landscaping in the area.

The work is expected to be done by late April.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fruita chapel for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Teenager found guilty in fire that destroyed church
Crime Stoppers of Mesa County
Crime of the week: Help identify suspect wanted for indecent exposure
Minor damage to roadway
Large boulders fall onto I-70 in DeBeque Canyon
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Monday.
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting identified
Eastbound on-ramp for I-70 at Horizon Drive back open after police investigation
Horizon Drive on-ramp back open after police activity

Latest News

Eureka Mcconnell Science Museum
Eureka McConnell Science Museum hosts science fair
Veteran Creative Arts Festival Medal Ceremony
VA Western Colorado Health Care System holds art award ceremony
Vehicle on fire
GJFD responds to vehicle on fire in gas station parking lot
Diane Schwenke
GJ Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Diane Schwenke announces retirement after 32 years