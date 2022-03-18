Road work to resume at First St. and Grand Avenue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation has resumed road work at First St. and Grand Avenue in Grand Junction.

CDOT says they are restarting their I-70B improvement project at that intersection.

Since December, the area has been fully open, but there is still finishing work to do.

Crews will be working on curbs, sidewalks and final landscaping in the area.

The work is expected to be done by late April.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.