Montrose County awarded $7 million toward courthouse renovation

(KKCO)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The historic courthouse in Montrose County has been awarded $7.725 million that will go toward the renovation.

According to the press release, Senator John Hickenlooper requested financing for projects throughout Colorado via the congressionally directed spending process.

“Accessible courthouses are critical to ensuring quality. This is vital infrastructure for Western Colorado,” said U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper.

The county received a construction cost estimate of $13.1 million in Feb. 2020.

For more information, visit montrosecounty.net.

