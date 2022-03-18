Advertisement

GJPD reports AT&T customers facing issues placing non-emergency calls

Grand Junction Police Department
Grand Junction Police Department(Grand Junction Police Department Facebook Page)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:13 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In a Facebook post, the Grand Junction Police Department states AT&T customers are facing issues when calling the non-emergency line.

According to GJPD, they are working with AT&T and the internal I.T. department to fix the issue.

The department says if you need non-emergency services, call 9-1-1, and police reports can be filed online if they meet the following criteria:

  • It is not an emergency
  • It does not involve a violent crime
  • The incident occurred within the city limits of Grand Junction

