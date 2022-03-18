Advertisement

Eureka McConnell Science Museum hosts science fair

Eureka Mcconnell Science Museum
Eureka Mcconnell Science Museum((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:18 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Thursday, The Western Colorado Elementary Science Fair took at the Eureka McConnell Science Museum in Grand Junction.

Organizers were excited to have the students back in person this year to present their projects to the public.

New Emerson Elementary School fourth-graders took home second place with their water temperature and tea project.

”Researching this topic is important because it will help people get their preferred strength of flavor of the tea,” said Madelynn Bevel. “For example, if someone wanted their tea stronger, they could make it with a temperature of the water that works best with a stronger flavor of the tea.”

The students said it was a lot of fun working on these projects.

The panel of judges was made up of retired educators and scientists.

There were more than 40 projects submitted this year, and 81 people in total took part.

