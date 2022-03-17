Advertisement

Students read more than 2K hours for school fundraiser

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Grand Junction school is celebrating a major feat in a unique way.

On Wednesday, the principal of Pomona Elementary School was turned into a human ice cream sundae, and the teachers took part in an ice cream-eating contest.

It was all to celebrate the students’ success during their recent Read-A-Thon.

Students read for more than 2,000 hours over 13 days.

“Each class and each grade had a goal to meet, and if they met that goal, it adds up to a certain amount of minutes,” said Jennifer Steerman, Pomona parent-teacher organization treasurer. “The kids read over 84 days in just 13 days’ time, so the kids did awesome at reading. They had to read every single night, and each grade level has a different amount to do.”

The Read-A-Thon is also a fundraiser for the school; they raised just over $13,000.

