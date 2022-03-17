Solar meet and greet event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Several experts in solar energy got together Tuesday night for a meet and greet at Kannah Creek Brewing in Grand Junction.

The non-profit group Solar United Neighbors hosted the event urging people to learn more about solar energy and forming a local solar co-op.

“The solar co-op or, group-buy, structure allows savings across the board in terms of economies of scale, because whether people go solar with us or not, we’re here to provide support as a third party to answer technical questions and be able to see if going solar is right for them,” said Bryce Carter, Colorado Program Director for Solar United Neighbors.

Joining the co-op is free, and a chance for people to exchange ideas about alternative and solar energy.

For more info, check out solarunitedneighbors.org

