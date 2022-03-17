Advertisement

Parkland families welcome $127.5M federal settlement

FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla., following the deadly shooting at the school.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Parents of victims in Florida’s 2018 high school massacre say they’re glad to see the federal government reach a $127.5 million settlement over FBI inaction in the case and hope a future tragedy can be prevented.

One father of a Marjorie Stoneman Douglass student who was killed says the money can relieve financial stress, but won’t bring happiness or return their lost children.

Another says at least some money likely will go into foundations in memory of victims.

Attorneys for victims’ families previously announced the settlement in November, and the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed the deal and the dollar amount Wednesday.

The families of 16 out of 17 people killed had sued the government over the FBI’s failure to investigate a tip it received about a month before the massacre.

