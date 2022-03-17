Advertisement

Crime of the week: Help identify suspect wanted for indecent exposure

Crime Stoppers of Mesa County
Crime Stoppers of Mesa County(Crime Stoppers of Mesa County)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:54 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On March 2, at around 11:20 a.m., inside a Domino’s Pizza located at 904 North Avenue, a male suspect fondled himself outside his pants while staring at two female teenagers.

The suspect is described as a white male, over 40 years old and 5′10″ to 6′ tall. He wore glasses, a gray t-shirt and sweatpants, and a white beanie.

This is the second reported incident involving the same suspect.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, location, or identity, please get in touch with Crime Stoppers at 214-7867 or on the mobile device app, P3tips.

For more information, visit 241stop.com.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Monday.
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting identified
Eastbound on-ramp for I-70 at Horizon Drive back open after police investigation
Horizon Drive on-ramp back open after police activity
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS disabler device off his car.
Dealer’s GPS disabler leaves driver stranded two years after paying off car
Grand Junction City Council
Grand Junction City Council discusses cannabis regulations

Latest News

Solar meet and greet event
Solar meet and greet event
Solar meet and greet event
Solar meet and greet event
The Grand Junction High School Academic Team just added another trophy to their collection.
GJHS Academic racks up 23rd Knowledge Bowl win
Fruita chapel for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Teenager found guilty in fire that destroyed church