City Council further discusses Riverfront at Dos Rios development

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction City Council is getting a closer look at the proposed Riverfront at Dos Rios development.

Recently, the project developers announced plans for several food vendors, a coffee shop, a brewery, townhomes, duplexes, and apartments.

The area will be less “car-centric” and more pedestrian-friendly. But creating a space for vehicles was discussed at the City Council meeting on Wednesday night.

“I think one of the evolutions of Grand Junction and a balancing act is creating more of an urban environment,” said Kevin Riegler, co-owner of May Riegler Properties. “I don’t want to overuse urban like NYC, but there certainly is the Grand Junction, Western Slope version of that. But what that means is biking and walking and people.”

There are already over 200 street parking spots along the new streets.

The vision, in the end, is an urban-like experience in Grand Junction.

